Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in RTU Hojai Assam.

Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching posts or career on part time basis. Rabindranath Tagore University is a Public State University located at Hojai, Hojai district, Assam. The university is altogether established through the Rabindranath Tagore University Act, XXXIV of 2017 which was passed by the State Legislature of Assam in 2017. The Act was also approved by the then Governor of Assam on 16 October 2017. It was created altogether by upgrading Hojai College, established on 11 July 1964, a general degree college situated in Hojai district, Assam. It was also named after Sri Rabindranath Tagore, in 1913, the first Asian, non-European , Nobel Laureate in Literature, an Indian polymath who was active as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, educationist and painter during the age of Bengal Renaissance. The UGC has recognized Rabindranath Tagore University altogether as an institution “empowered to award degrees as specified by the UGC under section 22 of the UGC Act 1956 by conducting courses through its own departments, its constituent colleges and/or through its affiliated colleges in regular mode with the approval of concerned statutory bodies/councils. The educational institution also provides courses through Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) courses in Distance Learning mode.

Name of posts :

Professor in Pharmaceutical Science

Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Science

Assistant Professor in Pharmaceutical Science

JTA

STA

Junior Assistant

Laboratory Attendant

No. of posts :

Professor in Pharmaceutical Science : 1

Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Science : 2

Assistant Professor in Pharmaceutical Science : 5

JTA : 1

STA : 1

Junior Assistant : 1

Laboratory Attendant : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per norms of Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai Assam altogether

How to apply :

Candidate may submit their C.V. altogether to the Registrar i/c, Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), Hojai, Assam by 16th December, 2024.

Applications shall be received in offline mode either by Registered or also Speed Post.

Candidates may also send their CV Via E-mail to rabindranathtagoreuniversity@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here