Assam Career RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in RMRCNE Dibrugarh Assam in 2025.

ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, N.E. Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant (Administration) and Consultant (Finance / Accounts) in 2025.

Name of post : Consultant (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Between 1,00,00 – 1,80,000/- (For retired government servants’ remuneration shall be fixed as per the Ministry of Finance, Dept. Of Expenditure OM No. 3-25/2020-E.IIIA dated 09 Dec 2020.)

Qualification & Experience :

Professionals having at least 10 years of experience in Administration, Audit, Legal in Govt. Dept/ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies, and should possess Post Graduate degree in relevant subject viz., Management/ Law/ Public Administration/Economics, etc.

OR

Retired Govt. employees with Bachelor degree in any discipline and in the Pay Level -7 and above with 10 years of experience in the field of Management / Law/ Public Administration/ Economics, etc.

Upper Age Limit : Minimum age for engagement as Consultant in ICMR-RMRCNE would be 40 years and maximum age would be 70 years.

Name of post : Consultant (Finance / Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Between 1,00,00 – 1,80,000/- (For retired government servants’ remuneration shall be fixed as per the Ministry of Finance, Dept. Of Expenditure OM No. 3-25/2020-E.IIIA dated 09 Dec 2020.)

Qualification & Experience :

Professionals having at least 10 years of experience in Finance & Accounts, Audit in Govt. Dept/ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies, and should possess Post Graduate degree in relevant subject viz., Finance & Accounts / CA / ICWAI/Commerce etc.

OR

Retired Govt. employees with Bachelor degree in any discipline and in the Pay Level – 7 and above with 10 years of experience in the field of Finance & Accounts / CA / ICWAI / Commerce etc.

Upper Age Limit : Minimum age for engagement as Consultant in ICMR-RMRCNE would be 40 years and maximum age would be 70 years.

How to apply :

The eligible candidates willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts may download the

Application form from the website: www.rmrcne.org.in

The candidates shall submit duly filled application form along with all documents in support

of (a) Proof of Date of Birth (b) Qualification (c) Experience (d) Recent passport size

photograph etc on or before 19-06-2025 up to 05:00pm.

The applications must reach the Administrative Officer for Director, ICMR – Regional Medical Research Centre, N.E. Region Dibrugarh- 786010, Assam

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here