Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in RK Nagar College Karimganj Assam.

Ramkrishna Nagar (RK Nagar) College Karimganj Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal. Ramkrishna Nagar, in a remote corner in the district of Karimganj, Assam falls under the jurisdiction of Ratabari LA-I (Reserved) and MP-I Karimganj (Reserved) constituency. The demography of the land comprises SC-ST-OBC-MOBC, EX-TGL and minority community. The natural beauty of the land is due to the surrounding hilly tracks with the lush green tea gardens on the outskirts which add to its grandeur and beauty. Ramkrishna Nagar College came into being on 12th January 1964. The untiring and zealous efforts of a Steering committee, lead by Late B. N. Mukherjee, former Minister of Health, Govt. of Assam, along with the sincere help and co-operation from dedicated educationists, elites and patrons of the locality, brought this seat of learning into existence. It came under Deficit Grant-in-Aid system in 1974, by the sincere efforts of Late Suranjan Nandi, former Minister, Govt. of Assam. Subsequently the college got inclusion under provincialization Act 2005. Ramkrishna Nagar College is at a distance of 55 km, from District Headquarter. It is situated on a 36 Bigha hilly tracks of land, donated by neighbouring Higher Secondary School, Ramkrishna Vidyapith.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : As per UGC and State Government Norms

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC and State Government Norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and a non-refundable A/C payee DD of Rs. 2000/- (for Others) and for SC/ST(P)/ST(H) candidates of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Ramkrishna Nagar College, payable at any Nationalized Bank at R.K. Nagar.

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Ramkrishna Nagar College, P.O- R.K. Nagar, Dt.- Sribhumi, Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is March 12, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here