Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant managerial and technical positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Manager (Civil) and General Manager (HR). RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, came into being on April 26, 1974. It is a multidisciplinary engineering and also consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. RITES is uniquely placed in terms of diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc. With its nearly five-decade-long journey, RITES has established itself as a preferred choice for clients in more than 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Middle East regions. The company is also the export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock (including locomotives, coaches, trainsets etc.).

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 18

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

Experience : Minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience altogether

Name of post : General Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 18

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : MBA/PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/PGDHRM or equivalent in HR /Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/Labour Welfare/MHROD or MBA with specialization in HR/ Personnel Management

Experience : Minimum 19 years of post-qualification experience altogether

Also Read : 10 unique magnificent gowns designed by Gaurav Gupta

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application and also online payment of fees is 24.02.2025

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2