Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Managers in various disciplines.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Transport Planning- Freight Modeler)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering / Full time B. Arch – Architecture (5 Years) / Full time B Planning – (4 Years)

AND

Master’s degree in Transport Engineering/ Transport Planning or equivalent/synonymous/ similar

qualification

Experience : Minimum of 9 years of post qualification experience in areas of urban transport planning/ traffic management/ multimodal integration

Name of post : Joint General Manager (Tunnel Construction Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Experience : 12 years of experience in the field of Tunnel Construction supervision and Management.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Alignment Expert-Yard Specialist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Experience : 09 years of experience in Design of Railway Yard Plan & ESP.

Name of post : Manager (Transport Planning-Logistic Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering / Full time B. Arch – Architecture (5 Years) / Full time B Planning – (4 Years)

AND

Master’s degree in Transport Engineering/ Transport Planning or equivalent/synonymous/ similar

qualification

Experience : Minimum of 4 years of post-qualification experience in areas of urban transport planning/ logistics sector (city logistics plans/planning of multimodal logistics park)

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Transport Planning)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering / Full time B. Arch – Architecture (5 Years) / Full time BPlanning – (4 Years)

AND

Master’s degree in Transport Engineering/ Transport Planning or equivalent/synonymous/ similar

qualification

Experience :

Minimum of 2 years of post qualification experience in areas of urban transport planning/ traffic management/ multimodal integration

Name of post : Manager /Civil (Transport Planner / Transport Engineer)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering / Full time B. Arch – Architecture (5 Years) / Full time BPlanning (4 Years)

AND

Master’s degree in Transport Engineering/ Transport Planning or equivalent / synonymous / similar qualification

Experience :

Minimum of 5 years of post-qualification experience in areas of urban transport planning / transport demand modeling / traffic engineering & management / multimodal integration

Name of post : Manager / Civil (Infrastructure Planner)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering / Full time B. Arch – Architecture (5 Years)

AND

Master of Infrastructure / Urban / Regional Planning.

Experience :

Minimum of 5 years of post-qualification experience in the areas of urban planning/ master planning/ tourism sector

Name of post : Manager / Civil (Urban Designer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time B. Arch –Architecture (5 Years)

AND

Master of Architecture (Urban Design)

Experience : Minimum of 5 years of post-qualification experience in urban design/ architectural design/ cityscape and streetscape design/ placemaking/ TOD projects

Name of post : Joint General Manager / Civil (Geo-Physicist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master in Geophysics

Experience : Minimum of 10 years’ experience in Geophysical testing Viz SRT, ERT MASW for Tunnels, Bridges etc.

Name of post : Senior Manager / Mechanical (Ventilation Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. (M.Tech in Aerodynamics

or Thermal Engineering or Fluid Mechanics is preferred)

Experience : Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Design of Ventilation for Road / Rail / Metro tunnels with domain expertise in Tunnel ventilation / HVAC system / Industrial Ventilation

Name of post : Senior Manager / ES&T (E&M Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. (M.Tech in Industrial power and Automation or Control and Automation or Power system is preferred).

Experience : Minimum of 5 years’ experience in E&M Design of Road / Rail / Metro Tunnels

Name of post : Assistant Manager / Civil (Bridge Engineer)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

Experience : Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Design of Bridges

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 02.02.2025 (Till 11:00

AM)

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2