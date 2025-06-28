Assam Career RITES Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant technical positions or career in RITES Assam in 2025.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of DGM and Assistant Managers in 2025.

Name of post : DGM (Civil-BLT Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

Experience : Minimum 11 years of experience in Civil construction projects out of which 06 years’ of experience in design/ execution of Ballastless track for Railways/ Metro

Name of post : DGM (Transport Economist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering (4 Years) / Full time B. Arch – Architecture (5 Years) / Full time B Planning – (4 Years) AND Master’s degree in economics / Statistics / Management (Finance) / Transport Engineering/ Transport Planning/ Transport Economics/ Traffic Engineering or equivalent

Experience : Experience in Traffic & Transport studies (with atleast 07 years’ experience in consultancy assignments) including transportation plans, transport economics, transport management, Comprehensive Mobility Plans, Mass Transit Studies, Transport Planning, Economic & Financial Analysis and well versed in professional consulting requirements along with knowledge of suitable IT database handling & analysis skills using computer software

Name of post : DGM (Civil-Marine Structural Expert)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering AND Post graduation in Marine Structures or Coastal Engineering or Ocean Engineering or equivalent.

Experience : Minimum experience of 11 years out of which 07 years’ of experience in design and

construction of marine structures including breakwater, revetment/ shore protection works,

dredging and reclamation, berths, piling, etc.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil Planning)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

Experience : Minimum 2 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager (SHE Expert)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in any branch of Engineering AND Diploma/Degree in

industrial safety/BE/B.Tech in safety/master’s degree in environmental engineering/Sciences/ International Qualifications like CSP (Certified safety professional), NEBOSH Diploma, Grad IOSH, CMIOSH

Experience : Candidates should have atleast 2 years’ experience in supervision of safety works.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil-Hydrographic Surveyor)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering/ marine engineering or equivalent

Experience : Minimum 02 years’ experience as hydrographic surveyor in supervision of dredging/ dredge survey activities

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil- Rail Alignment Design)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering AND Master’s Degree in Geotechnical engineering/ Civil-structural engineering or equivalent

Experience : Two years’ experience (with at least 01 year experience in consultancy assignments) in alignment design, rail systems, Civil engineering projects, Project Costing, Preparing BoQs, Material specifications, conducting & supervising engineering surveys (including topography and utility surveys) and well versed in professional consulting requirements and suitable IT-database handling & analysis skills using computer software

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil-GIS Specialist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering AND Master’s Degree in Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics or equivalent

Experience : Experience of 02 years’ of working with GIS software (e.g. ArcGIS, QGIS, MapInfo) with knowledge of spatial data collection, mapping & georeferencing, coordinate systems, projections and GIS database management along with exposure to remote sensing, GPS surveying and data visualization.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil-BIM Modeler)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Experience : Experience of 02 years’ in 2D drafting (AutoCAD) and 3D modelling (Revit, SketchUp or

similar software) and experience in working with BIM standards/guidelines along with knowledge of construction drawings, layouts and detailing.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 27.07.2025 (11:59 PM)

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here