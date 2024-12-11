Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Manager (ES&T). RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. The company is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. RITES is uniquely placed in terms of diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc. RITES, with its nearly five-decade-long journey, has established itself as a preferred choice for clients in more than 55 countries.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (ES&T)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Power Management/ Power Plant Engineering / Renewable Energy & Grid Interface Technologies or equivalent/ synonyms / similar qualification

Experience : Minimum post-qualification experience of 2 years

Candidate should have minimum two (2) years of post-qualification experience in power sector

They should have ideas pertaining to Generation, Transmission or Distribution, Open Access, Power trading, Power Procurement, Scheduling, Regulatory issues etc.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 08.01.2025 (23:59)

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes also as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes also as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here