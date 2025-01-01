Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Guwahati Assam.

RITES Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Airport Operations Expert.

Name of post : Airport Operations Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBA or Degree in Engineering.

Candidate belonging to General/ EWS category (and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC(NCL)/ PWD applying against unreserved posts) should have first class degree/ minimum 60% marks in Minimum Qualification for consideration against unreserved posts.

Reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PWD as applicable) should have at least 50% marks in Minimum Qualification for consideration against reserved posts

The candidate should possess Degree recognized by AICTE; from a University incorporated by an Act of Central or State legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of

Parliament or declared to be Deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. Sections A & B examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) which is

treated as equivalent to Degree by Govt. of India and recognized by AICTE, shall also be accepted

Experience :

Minimum total 5 years of professional experience in the field of handling Airport Operations altogether. Candidate should also have relevant experience in reviewing & coordinating for maintaining ASQ/Service Quality Requirements and handle Airport Operations (both in Terminal Building & Airside Management), O & M /OMD at Airport.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates must appear for Walk- in Interviews which will be conducted from 13.01.2025 to 14.01.2025 altogether on first come first served basis. Applicants can also appear at any one of the Interview venues on the aforementioned dates.

Venues :

Rites Limited, Shikhar, Plot No. 1, Sector –29, Gurgaon – 122001 Regional Office, Guwahati, 4th floor, NEDFI House Ganeshguri , Dispur, Guwahati-781006.

Or Through Video Conferencing (Link shall be shared through telegram)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application is 14.01.2025 (Till 11:00 AM)

After submitting online application, candidates also have to report directly for appearing in selection process at anyone of the above-mentioned venue between 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here