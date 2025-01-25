Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in RBIH Assam.

The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

Postgraduate degree from a reputed institution; strong analytical and problem-solving skills to address challenges in the financial sector.

Experience :

Indian citizen with 15+ years of experience, including substantial experience in sectors like finance, payments, technology, and inclusion across multiple roles; global experience preferred. Familiarity with frontier technologies and the ability to leverage cutting-edge innovations to build digital public goods. Experience in handling emerging technology projects, responsible innovation, and tech-centered thinking; navigating unchartered terrain., Vision setting, organization building, and leadership experience in prior professional affiliations or projects. In-depth understanding of innovation as a process, design of innovation ecosystems, and innovation trends. Collaborative, high energy, empathetic leadership style, with also a strong ability to lead multidisciplinary, millennial teams. Passion for driving innovation, impact, and institution building. Proven project management skills, including the ability to execute and deliver projects on time.

How to apply :

Candidates can send their CVs via email to applicationforrbihceo@crossovercatalyst.com

Last date for submission of applications is February 21, 2025 (Friday)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here