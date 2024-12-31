Applications are invited for recruitment of eleven vacant positions or career in RBI Assam.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Engineers in Civil and Electrical disciplines.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 11

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 7

Electrical : 4

Educational Qualifications :

Junior Engineer (Civil): Minimum three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Minimum three years Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) or Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Experience :

Junior Engineer (Civil): At least 2 years’ experience for Diploma holders or at least 1-year experience for Degree holders in execution and supervision of civil construction work and/ or civil maintenance of office buildings/ commercial buildings/ residential complexes with basic knowledge of RCC design and other civil works, working knowledge of computers, experience in preparation of tenders for civil works, etc or a 1-year graduate apprenticeship training in a PSU.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): At least 2 years’ experience for Diploma holders or at least 1-year experience for Degree holders in execution and supervision of electrical installations in large buildings/ commercial buildings having HT/ LT substations, central AC plants, lifts, UPS, DG sets, CCTV, Fire alarm system, etc or a 1-year graduate apprenticeship training in a PSU.

Age : Between 20 and 30 years. Candidates born not earlier than 02/12/1994 and not later than 01/12/2004 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply.

Also Read : 5 favourite things of Olivia Hussey

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be through Online Examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/

Last date for submission of applications is January 20, 2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 50/- plus 18% GST for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS (Intimation Charges)

Rs. 450/- plus 18% GST for OBC/General/EWS candidates (Examination fee + Intimation Charges)

Staff candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee and intimation charges.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here