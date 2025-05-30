Applications are invited for recruitment of 48 vacant positions or career in Railtel Assam in 2025.

Railtel Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers in various disciplines in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Manager / Technical

No. of posts : 18

Eligibility Criteria : Diploma in Electronics or any other combination of Engineering branches, where Electronics is one of the branches, like, Electronics & Instrumentation; or M.Sc. (Electronics); or equivalent in Electronics. 5 years’ experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager / Technical (Network)

No. of posts : 10

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg) in Electronics & Telecom; or Telecom; or Computer

Science; or Computer & Communication; or Information Technology; or Electrical; or Electronics; or any other combination of Engineering branches, where Electronics is one of the branches, like, Electronics & Instrumentation; or M.Sc. (Electronics); or MCA; or equivalent. 2 years’ experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager / Technical (Signalling)

No. of posts : 8

Eligibility Criteria : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg) in Electronics & Telecom; or Computer Science; or

Computer & Communication; or Information Technology; or Electronics; or any other combination of Engineering branches, where Electronics is one of the branches, like, Electronics & Instrumentation. 2 years’ experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager / Marketing

No. of posts : 8

Eligibility Criteria : MBA / PG Diploma in Business Administration (2 years full time course) with

specialization in Marketing/ Telecom / IT or equivalent.

Name of post : Assistant Manager / Finance

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria : MBA / PG Diploma in Business Administration (2 years full time course) with

specialization in Finance or equivalent.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.railtel.in/

Opening date for online registration and filing of applications (including payment of application fee) : 31.05.2025 (10:00 Hrs IST)

Last date for completion of on-line registration and filing of applications (including payment of application fee) : 30.06.2025 (23:59 Hrs IST)

Application Fees : Rs. 1200/-. Rs.600/- for SC/ST/PwBDs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here