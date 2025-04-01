Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative positions or career in Punjab & Sind Bank Assam in 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Company Secretary in 2025.

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

Company Secretary (MMGS II) :

Mandatory Qualification : Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Desirable Qualification : Preference will be given to candidates having additional qualifications such as LLB/ CA/ ICWA/ FRM

Experience : Minimum 2 years’ Post Qualification experience in a listed entity, preferably Bank/ NBFC/ Financial services company. Proficiency in MS Office suite will be an added advantage

Company Secretary (SMGS IV) :

Experience : Minimum 7 years’ Post Qualification experience in a listed entity, preferably Bank/ NBFC/Financial services company. Proficiency in MS Office suite will be an added advantage

How to apply :

Candidates have to submit their applications in the format Annexure A attached along with the advertisement through speed post/courier only.

The Application Form should be neatly typed in English on an A4 size paper.

Application must be accompanied with self-attested copy of application fee NEFT confirmation clearly mentioning the transaction reference number

The candidate should send the self-attested copies of following Certificates and

documents: –

10th Certificate

Educational qualifications (Graduation, other qualifications)

ICSI Membership letter indicating membership number

Documents in support of post qualification experience such as experience letter, joining letter etc.

Promotion letters, if any

Valid age relaxation and reservation proofs

Discharge certificate, if any or any other document in support of information indicated in the Application Form to confirm the candidate’s eligibility with the application itself.

Address the application, superscribing “Application for the post of Company Secretary on regular basis in the Bank – 2024-25” to Deputy General Manager (HRD) at the following address: – Deputy General Manager – HRD, Punjab & Sind Bank, 2nd Floor, NBCC Complex, Tower-3, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi -110023

The complete Application Form SHOULD REACH the above mentioned address ON OR BEFORE 18.04.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here