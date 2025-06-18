Assam Career Prasar Bharati North East Zone Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 63 vacant positions or career in Prasar Bharati North East Zone Assam in 2025.

Prasar Bharati North East Zone Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Interns in 2025.

Name of post : Technical Interns

No. of posts : 63

Age: Not exceeding 30 years as on the last date of submission of application.

Consolidated Stipend: Rs.25,000 per month

Essential Qualifications :

a. Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Engineering in relevant streams such as Electronics, Telecommunication, Electrical, Civil, IT or Computer Science from a Government recognized university/institution (approved by AICTE/UGC) with a minimum of 65% marks in relevant stream.

b. Fresh graduates/ Post Graduates or those who have completed their degree in the

academic year (2024-25) arc eligible. Candidates awaiting final results may apply with a certificate from the Head of the Institution, subject to fulfillment of the minimum marks criteria upon declaration of results.

Job Roles :

a. Assist in installation, operation, and maintenance of broadcast and IT equipment in Radio/TV stations, including studios, OB vans, and transmission sites.

b. Support daily technical operations such as signal monitoring, fault detection, live telecast support. uplink/downlink operations, and equipment troubleshooting.

c. Work with teams on technical planning for infrastructure development, studio upgrades and Civil/Electrical maintenance.

d. Assist in digital archiving, server management and software/hardware troubleshooting under IT operations.

e. Provide technical support for outdoor broadcasts. recce visits and special live events as assigned.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Prasar Bharati web link http://avedan.prasarbharati.org/ with 1st July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here