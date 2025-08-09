Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Pragjyotishpur University Assam.

Pragjyotishpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor and Lab Technician. Pragjyotishpur University was founded with a resolve to nurture a center of world-class education and also research driven by a cross-cutting approach for overcoming barriers to knowledge creation, sustenance, and dissemination. Each and every corner of this university rings with the rhythm of the true essence of Jñ?na (knowledge), Prajñ? (wisdom), and also Satya (truth), three principles explicitly incorporated in the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Pragjyotishpur University can accordingly be seen as a seat of learning altogether out of the NEP 2020. The University is located in the heart of the city of Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast, and is committed to the pursuit of academic excellence and the promotion of a culture of research and innovation.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Pharmacology : 1

Pharmaceutics : 1

Qualification & Experience : As per PCI/UGC norms.

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : As per PCI/UGC norms.

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates should submit a hard copy or also soft copy of their application, along with duly signed copies of all certificates, their latest biodata and a passport-sized photograph

They should send it altogether to The Registrar, Pragjyotishpur University, Guwahati-781150 (City Campus Panipath)

They can also send it by email at pragjyotishpuruniversity@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is 14th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here