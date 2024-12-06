Applications are invited for recruitment of 73 vacant posts or career in POWERGRID Assam.

POWERGRID Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Officer Trainee in the discipline of Environment Management, Social Management, HR and PR through UGC NET December 2024

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Officer Trainee (Environment Management)

No. of posts : 14

Qualification : Two years full time Master’s degree in Environmental Science / Natural Resource Management/ Environmental Engineering or equivalent with First Class from recognized Institute / University.

Candidates must also have a valid score in the corresponding NET December 2024 paper and

Subject Code – Environment Science (Paper Code 89)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Officer Trainee (Social Management)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Two years full time Masters degree in Social Work with First class from recognized Institute / University.

Candidates must also have a valid score in the corresponding NET December 2024 paper and

Subject Code – Social Work (Paper Code 10)

Name of post : Officer Trainee (HR)

No. of posts : 37

Qualification : Two years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma / MBA in HR / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Social work (with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations) HRM and Labour Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare from recognized University/ Institute with not less than 60% marks.

Applicants must also have a valid score in the corresponding NET December 2024 paper and

Subject Code – Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management paper (Paper Code 55)

Also Read : 10 shocking facts about Amruta Fadnavis

Name of post : Officer Trainee (PR)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Graduate with full time PG Degree or Diploma in Mass Communication / Public Relations / Journalism with 60% marks from recognized Institute / University.

Applicants must also have a valid score in the corresponding NET December 2024 paper and

Subject Code – Mass Communication & Journalism (Paper Code 63)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.powergrid.in/recruitment-nextgen/h/login.aspx

Last date for Online submission of Application to POWERGRID is 24.12.2024 (2359 hrs)

Application for above positions in POWERGRID is a two-stage process.

a. On-line Registration for UGC-NET (December 2024 Examination) in relevant paper

b. On-line application for the position concerned in POWERGRID mentioning the UGC-NET

Application No and Roll No.

Application Fees :

Payment of Application fee (Non-refundable Rs. 500/-, wherever applicable).

SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/DESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here