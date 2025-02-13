Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Poshan Abhiyaan Assam.

Poshan Abhiyaan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Project Assistants purely on temporary basis. Poshan Abhiyaan, an overarching scheme for holistic nourishment is Government of India’s flagship scheme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers. The Abhiyaan was launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 8th March, 2018. Poshan Abhiyaan seeks to address the challenges of malnutrition through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery by creating a convergent eco-system to develop and promote practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : District Project Assistant

No. of posts : 4

District wise vacancies :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Dhubri : 1

Hailakandi : 1

South Salmara : 1

Hojai : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience :

Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Social Sciences/ Nutrition. Minimum 2 years work experience of capacity building, with supervisory skills. Good oral and written communication skills in local language and fair skills in English. Good computer skills /knowledge of internet /email. Ability to work in a team and willingness to travel. Mandatorily local candidates

should be engaged.

Desirable :

3 years experience of working in social program. Experience of working on Government Programs in the social sector -Health, Nutrition, Education,

Water and Sanitation

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : 18-38 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply as per the prescribed Application Format (Annexure-I) along with self-attested copies of testimonials relating to educational qualification, experience, etc.

As a proof of residence, the applicant will have to submit photocopy of any one document, namely, Voter ID/PRC/Driving Licence/Aadhar Card/Resident certificate from the concerned Circle Officer.

Applicants should submit the applications in a sealed envelope clearly mentioning the post applied for at the top and addressed to concern District Social Welfare Officer Office on or before 24/02/2025 during office hours..

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here