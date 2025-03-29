Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in PNRD Assam in 2025.

Panchayat & Rural Development Department (PNRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Ombudsperson under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA & Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) for the following districts altogether : Bajali , Hailakandi , Jorhat , Tinsukia , Biswanath, Sivsagar , Sonitpur, Majuli, Tamulpur in 2025. The Ombudsperson shall get appointment for a tenure of 2 (Two) years, extendable not more than twice by one year each based on performance appraisal process or till the incumbent attains the age of 68(Sixty-eight) years, whichever is earlier. There shall be no re-engagement. The Panchayat & Rural Development Department largely works to enhance livelihood opportunities, address chronic poverty, provides social security and also works for economic inclusion of rural poor families. The Panchayat & Rural Development Department has been implementing a number of programmes in the rural area of the State by empowering rural poor through power of rights based law, aiming to transform the geography of poverty in the State

Name of post : Ombudsperson

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidates should have at least ten (10) years of experience in public administration, law, academics, social work or management and should not be a member of a recognized political party or banned organization. The candidate must be physically active and capable of conducting field tours, inspections and should be able to visit remote locations in the districts

Salary :

The Ombudsperson shall get compensation only in the form of fee of Rs. 2250 (Rupees Two Thousand Two Hundred Fifty) per sitting with maximum upper limit of Rs 45,000/- (Forty-five thousand) per month. Besides, applicants will also get TA/DA as admissible to Class-I officer of the State Government for conducting field visit as and when necessary.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether in the website

http://pnrdhcms.org or http://rural.assam.gov.in from 1st April, 2025 to 30th April, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here