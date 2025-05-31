Assam Career PHE Sanitation Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in PHE Sanitation Assam in 2025.

The Office of Chief Engineer, PHE Sanitation, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of State IEC Specialist, Technical Officer-Social

Media, Videographer cum Editor under the office of the Mission Director, Swachh Bharat

Mission-Grameen, Assam on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : State IEC Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Qualification :

A) Master’s degree in Mass Communication, or equivalent degree from a recognized university/ institution

OR

B) Master’s degree in Sociology/ Social Work/ Rural Development/ Extension Studies with a Bachelors/ Diploma in Mass Communication or equivalent degree from a recognized university/

institution

Experience: Minimum 5 years’ experience in relevant field.

Desirable: Candidates with experience in Govt. sector in similar role will be preferred.

Age: Minimum 30 years and Maximum 45 years as on 01-01-2025

Name of post : Technical Officer- Social Media

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification :

A) Degree in Mass Communication/ Marketing or related fields from a recognized university/ institution

OR

B) Degree/Diploma in graphic designing from a recognized university/institute

Experience : Must have minimum 3-4 years experience in graphic/desktop designing/social media

management of organization of repute.

Age : Minimum 25 years and Maximum 40 years as on 01-01-2025

Name of post : Videographer cum Editor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification :

A) Degree in Communication/ Marketing or related fields from a recognized university/institution

OR

B) Degree/ Diploma in Film Making/ Media Studies and Video Editing from a recognized university/ Institute.

Age: Minimum 25 years and Maximum 40 years as on 01-01-2025

How to apply :

Interested applicants shall submit duly self-attested copies of all above documents in the office

email id: sbmg.recruitment@gmail.com on or before 10th June, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here