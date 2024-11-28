Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or career in PHE Sanitation Assam.

The Office of Chief Engineer (PHE) Sanitation Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Financial Management Specialist. The State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM) is a society of Public Health Engineering Department, Govt of Assam, registered under Society Registration Act 1860. The Mission Directorate, Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), Assam came into being altogether under State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Assam. The Directorate is implementing the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), a flagship programme of Govt of India in Sanitation Sector under SBM-G. The Mission successfully declared India as ODF nation on 2nd October, 2019 as per Base Line Survey (BLS) of 2012. With great endeavour and various innovative approaches Assam was declared as 100 % Open Defecation Free (As per BLS 2012) state on 5th March, 2019. SBM-G is now in its 2nd phase (2019-20 to 2024-2025) with a vision to achieve ODF plus villages, which focuses on Solid & Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) to ensure clean villages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Financial Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MCom / MBA (Finance) / Chartered Accountant after Graduation

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience :

Minimum 5 (five) years in financial management functions including at least 2 (two) years should be in Government projects/ PSUs/ Government Institutes or undertakings or related fields.

Also Read : 7 Beautiful Flowers of winter season in North East India

Essential Skills :

Strong understanding of Government Accounting, Budgeting & Audit systems. Familiarity with financial norms & reporting of Government schemes/Missions etc. Timely handling of issues pertaining to financial management. Exceptional degree of integrity, judgment and tact in handling the most sensitive, diverse and confidential material. Strong communication skills in English, Hindi and also Assamese Language. Must be computer savvy with sound working knowledge of MS-Office/Tally/Internet etc. is preferable.

Age : Up to 45 years as on 1st January 2024

Job Roles :

The Specialist shall have to work in the Mission Directorate’s office at Guwahati or also any other office as and when required.

How to apply :

Applicants shall submit duly self-attested copies of marksheet and also Certificates from Graduation onwards in the office email id: sbmg.recruitment@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is on or before office hours of December 13, 2024 ( up to 4 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here