Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in PBGPL Assam.

Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. (PBGPL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Officers and Deputy Managers.

Name of post : Officer (HSE/ Fire & Safety)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Engineering or Post Graduate with Divisional officer’s Course from National Fire Service or Associate Diploma /Advance Diploma from National Fire Service

College or equivalent or Diploma in Industrial Safety.

Experience : 1 year relevant experience in Industrial Fire & Safety Service in an Executive Position

Name of post : Deputy Manager (HSE/ Fire & Safety)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Engineering or Post Graduate with Divisional officer’s Course from National Fire Service or Associate Diploma /Advance Diploma from National Fire Service College or equivalent or Diploma in Industrial Safety

Experience : 3 years relevant experience in Industrial Fire & Safety Service in an Executive Position.

Candidate having the entire required experience in CGD sector will be given preference.

Name of post : Officer (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate plus ACA/ACMA/2 years full time MBA with specialization in Finance from a reputed institute as an added qualification.

Experience : 1 Year post qualification in line experience in executive position

How to apply :

Candidates will have to submit the duly filled application form (Format available on Company website as Annexure – I) along with self-attested copies of documents in hard copy to the following address: “HR Department”, Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd., 6th Floor, Central Mall, Christian Basti

Guwahati (Assam), Pin: 781005

The duly filled application form should be submitted in a sealed envelope properly mentioning

the Name of the post applying for and the Advertisement reference number.

Applicants must submit the following documents with the application form :

i. Detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV)

ii. Date of Birth document/ Age proof.

iii. Educational qualification mark sheets & pass certificate (starting from X /matriculation standard up to Essential qualification and other Qualifications given in the applications).

iv. Experience Certificates of previous employment. Experience certificates should clearly mention the Date of Joining and the Date of relieving including the post held in that organization or any other relevant documents which can prove his/her current employment

v. Latest Payslip from the current organization, if currently employed.

vi. Appointment letter issued by his current organisation or any other documents which can prove his/her current employment.

vii. No Objection Certificate, wherever applicable.

viii. 2 passport-size colour photographs.

Last date for submission of applications is December 16, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here