Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or career in Pawan Hans Dibrugarh Assam.

Pawan Hans Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant (Materials/Stores), Station In-Charge (RCS), Helper in Dibrugarh, Assam and also at various locations across India.

Name of post : Assistant (Materials/Stores)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduation from a recognized University / Institution with three years post qualification experience in relevant fields (core Stores/Materials Management) OR Graduation with two years Diploma in Stores/Materials Management with one-year post qualification experience in relevant fields.

Desirable : Aviation Experience is Preferable

Pay Scale : 6.12 Lakhs (Approx.)

Upper Age Limit : 28 years

Name of post : Station In-charge (RCS)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute with three years post qualification relevant experience

OR

P.G. Degree/Two Years Diploma in Marketing/Finance/Aviation or equivalent with one year post qualification relevant experience.

Preference to candidates having relevant experience in Aviation/Helicopter Industry of working in an Airline, Airport/Heliport Operators, Helicopter Operators, NSOP, Ground Handling Agency etc.

Candidates possessing working experience in handling commercial operations viz Passenger Handling, Ticketing/Booking, Load & Trim, Ramp Services, Flight Planning, Flight Co-ordination etc. is desirable.

Annual CTC : 6.12 Lakhs (Approx.)

Upper Age Limit : 28 years

Name of post : Helper

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : 8th Class or equivalent with one year experience.

Desirable : Helpers should have worked on Aircraft.

Annual CTC : 3.22 Lakhs (Approx.)

Upper Age Limit : 25 years

How to apply :

Eligible candidates meeting the above requirement may visit careers tab on the Company’s website https://www.pawanhans.co.in/english/OnlineApplication/login.aspx and should apply online only.

The applicants should also send the duly filled & signed print out of the online application form through proper channel after affixing a recent passport size photograph accompanied with copies of self-attested testimonials in support of age, caste/class, qualification, experience, Pay/CTC, license/medical status etc.

Eligible candidates meeting the above requirement who are not able to apply online may download Application Blank Form from the website www.pawanhans.co.in and send the copy of duly filled & signed application form after affixing a recent passport size photograph accompanied with copies of self-attested testimonials in support of age, caste/class, qualification, experience, Pay/CTC, license/medical status etc. and Demand Draft (towards application fee – non-refundable) for Rs. 118/- (One Hundred Eighteen only) inclusive of GST @ 18% drawn in favour of Pawan Hans Limited payable at DELHI. SC/ST Candidates and Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

In case, Application Fee is paid online, Demand Draft may please be ignored.

Applications complete in all respects as detailed above duly superscribing the envelope with the post applied for must reach to: HOD (HR & Admin), Northern Region, Pawan Hans Limited (A Government of India Enterprise), Northern Region, Rohini Heliport, Sector 36, Rohini, New Delhi- 110085 on or before 10.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here