Applications are invited for recruitment of various internship positions or career in Pandu College Guwahati Assam.

Pandu College Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of “Student Internship” in a Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB)/ Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India sponsored project (File No.: EEQ/2023/001120) entitled “Assessment of impact of air pollutants on local air quality and human health over Guwahati” under SSR activities. The post is purely temporary . The duration of the internship is two (02) months altogether.

Name of post : Student Internship

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates currently pursuing M.Sc. in Atmospheric Physics/Atmospheric Science/ Physics/ Geography/ Geo-informatics from University/Institution/College and also having a strong orientation towards Atmospheric Research may apply.

Emoluments : Rs. 5000/- per month

Age : Upper age limit is 28 years. Age relaxation for reserve candidate will also be given as per UGC/ DST/ Govt. norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled in application form (proforma attached with advertisement) along with Bio data/CV and also scanned copy of certificate via email to biswasdrjhuma@gmail.com.

Last Date to Apply is 25/03/2025 @5 PM

Only shortlisted candidates will altogether be called for interview. The date and also time of the interview for them will be informed through email. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

At the time of interview, the selected candidate has to produce all relevant documents/testimonials in original for verification. Failing this, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the interview.

The applicants should produce a letter of authentication from their Supervisor / Head of the Department/ Head of the Institute indicating their association with the Institute and “No Objection

Certificate (NOC)” for allowing their student to undergo internship, if selected.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here