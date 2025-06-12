Assam Career Panchayat & Rural Development Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Panchayat & Rural Development Department Assam in 2025.

Panchayat & Rural Development Department Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Director in 2025.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a) Must be a Post Graduate in Social Science or equivalent.

b) S/he should have at least 10 years of experience in Rural Development, Community Mobilisation and Institution Building.

c) Experience in Social Audit is desirable.

d) Immense knowledge on Transparency and Accountability Framework.

e) Must have the ability to speak any of the local language viz. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo.

Remuneration : Gross monthly remuneration of Rs.1,10,000/- depending on the verified relevant experience produced at the time of recruitment process.

Job Roles :

a) The Director, Social Audit will be answerable to the governing Body of Assam Society for

Social Audit as per the norms of SAU.

b) S/he will manage the day to day functioning of SAU.

c) S/he will ensure that all the Social Audits being undertaken by the SAU complies with

the Audit of Schemes Rules 2011 and other norms expected.

d) S/he will comply with the approved calendar of Social Audit.

e) S/he will coordinate the process of designing and development of all programmatic guidelines in respect of process of Social Audit, capacity Building Strategy, Monitoring and Learning Strategy, Mass Campaign etc., for the smooth functioning of SAU.

f) S/he will ensure that all the policy related decisions about SAU are implemented in best of its spirit.

g) S/he will undertake all activities necessary to fulfil the objective and vision of the SAU.

h) S/he will convene the Governing Body meeting and Empowered Committee meeting under the guidance of the Governing Body, at stipulated intervals, will maintain all records, register and minutes of the functioning of the SAU.

i) S/he will anchor all the communication and interactions with all the implementing agencies and Office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit) Assam.

j) S/he will ensure transparency in the functioning and expenditure of SAU.

k) S/he will ensure that each member of the Social Audit Unit maintains the highest level of integrity in their code of conduct

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with duly self-attested copies of the required documents altogether

They should send it via email to recruitment.cprd@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is 27th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here