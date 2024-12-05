Applications are invited for recruitment of ten vacant positions or career in ONGC Assam Asset.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Assam Asset is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants for mentoring Interns under Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) for a period till 30th November, 2025.

Name of posts :

Junior Consultants

Associate Consultants

No. of posts :

Junior Consultants : 5

Associate Consultants : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

Retired ONGC executives with in line experience in respective operations and with relevant qualification such as:

a) For Electrical/Electronics/ Instrumentation Posts: Retired ONGC persons at E2 to E3 level for Junior Consultants & E4 to E5 level for Associate Consultants from Electrical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation discipline with at least 5 years of experience in Maintenance Section in Work

over/Drilling field Operations/Surface Installations.

b) For Mechanical/Production Posts: Retired ONGC persons at E2 to E3 level for Junior Consultants and E4 to E5 level for Associate Consultants from Mechanical/Production discipline with atleast 5 years of experience in Work over/Drilling field Operations/Surface Installations.

c) For Chemistry Posts: Retired ONGC persons at E4 to E5 level for Associate Consultants from Chemistry discipline with atleast 5 years of experience in Mud Services/Surface Chemistry.

d) For Finance & HR post : Retired ONGC persons at E4 to E5 level for Associate Consultants from Finance discipline .

e) For Geo-Sciences post : Retired ONGC persons at E4 to E5 level as Associate Consultants from Geology, Reservoir, discipline. (In Case of non-availability of E4 & E5 level applicant for Geo-Science post, Retired ONGC Employees of E6 level will be considered for engagement with capping of

remuneration to E5 level based on their consent).

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copy of application in the attached format along with the required documents to the following email/ address: gaur_naveen@ongc.co.in

Eligible candidates can also submit application in person at following address: Incharge HR/ER, ONGC, Sivasagar.

Last date of receipt of application: 11th Dec 2024 (Tuesday) at 16.30hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here