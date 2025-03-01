Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in OKDISCD Guwahati Assam.

Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Front Desk

Manager on contract basis (purely temporary) for a period of 11 (eleven) months. Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD) is an autonomous Institute situated in Guwahati that undertakes, promotes and coordinates research on problems and processes of social transformation and development of Assam and other States of the North Eastern region of India and contributes to the formulation of strategies and programmes for speedier regional development. As envisaged by the founders of the Institute, it acts as a “clearinghouse of ideas and information on research in social sciences with special emphasis on the problems of Assam and other States of the North-Eastern region”.

Name of post : Front Desk Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks from a recognized University. Minimum 03(three) years of experience in office administration in Govt. Autonomous Institutes / other Academic Institutions. Candidates must have fluency in English, Assamese and Hindi both in writing and speaking. Candidates must also have adequate computer knowledge.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month (consolidated)

Age Limit : Applicants must not be more than 30 (thirty) years of age as on the date of interview.

Selection Procedure :

Applicants may appear for a walk-in-interview on 06/03/2025 at 10.30 am. The venue is in the Committee Room of Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD), VIP Road, Upper Hengrabari, Guwahati-36

How to apply :

Interested candidates having requisite qualifications and experience may appear in the interview with copies of bio data, attested copies of all testimonials, experience certificate along with the original certificates of qualifications / testimonials for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here