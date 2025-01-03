Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and paramedical positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contractual Pharmacist, Contractual Warden and Contractual Librarian cum Clerk.

Name of post : Contractual Pharmacist

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

(i) 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

(ii) 02 (two) years Diploma course in Pharmacy from an institution recognized by Government of India and the Pharmacy Council of India.

(iii) Must have registered with Assam Pharmacy Council and should possess valid professional Pharmacist License.

(iv) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Pharmacist.

Name of post : Contractual Warden

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from Government Recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Minimum 01(One) year post qualification work experience as Warden in a hostel.

OR

(i) Diploma in Housekeeping/Catering from Government Recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Minimum 01(One) year post qualification work experience as Warden in a hostel

Name of post : Contractual Librarian cum Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Bachelor’s degree in library & information science from a Government Recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Minimum 06 (Six) months diploma/certificate in computer application and should be fully

conversant with MS office, Internet, Email correspondence etc.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 20th January 2025 to 24th January 2025

The venue is in Occupational Health Centre, OIL Hospital, Duliajan.

Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply :

Candidate(s) should fill the Personal Bio-data (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date for the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment:

(i) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

(ii) Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here