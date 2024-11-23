Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or career in Oil India Limited Guwahati Assam.

Oil India Limited Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contractual Electrical Technician and Contractual Mechanical Technician. The engagement will be purely on contractual basis only. The initial period of the above contractual

engagement will be for 06 (Six) months only. Further, the period of above contractual engagement may be extendable after requisite interval for subsequent 03 (three) tenures of 06 (six) months each

depending on the departmental requirement, job performance, conduct, physical fitness etc., as

applicable. The total period of above contractual engagement will be maximum 24 (twenty-four) months only.

Name of post : Contractual Electrical Technician

No. of posts : 9

Qualification :

(i) Passed 10th from a government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Passed ITI Electrician (2 years) from a government recognized Board/University.

(iii) Must possess valid Electrical Permit for workmen Part I & II.

Name of post : Contractual Mechanical Technician

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

(i) Passed 10th from a government recognized Board/University (with Mathematics & Science).

(ii) Passed ITI from SCVT/NCVT recognized Institute in the trade of Fitter / Diesel Mechanic Engine / Mechanic Motor Vehicle.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 9th December 2024 to 11th December 2024 at Luitpaar Club, Pipeline Headquarters, Oil India Limited, Udayan Vihar, Narengi, Guwahati, Assam- 781171

Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply :

Candidate(s) should fill the Personal Bio-data (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date for the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment:

(i) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

(ii) Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials

(iii) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is

working in any organisation

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here