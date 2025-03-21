Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Numaligarh Refinery Limited Assam.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Officer (Corporate Planning).Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is a leading Schedule A, Miniratna Category-I PSU which is in the business of Refining and Marketing of petroleum products with state-of-the-art facilities. All set to ramp up its ‘refinery capacity from 3MMTPA to 9 MMTPA, NRL’s mega project includes amongst others, import of Crude Oil at Paradip Port and laying of Cross-Country Pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh to transport the same.

Name of post : Senior Officer (Corporate Planning)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

MBA/ Master’s Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma/Post Graduate Program in Management (equivalent to MBA as per AIU) from a recognized University / Institute. Engineering Degree / Graduation in Data Science / Statistical Analysis/ Artificial Intelligence / Public Policy and Governance is preferable.

Experience :

Minimum 3 years post qualification experience. Relevant Experience in reputed corporate / consulting firm / Startup Incubator or Startup Accelerator or Startup Investment firm with exposure to startup program management will be preferred. Apprenticeship under government

program is considerable as experience

Job Roles :

Sr. Officer (Corporate Planning) will be responsible for overseeing the operation and management of the startup funding program. He/ She must also ensure efficient allocation of resources and strategic planning to support the growth and development of startups. This position requires a keen understanding of startup ecosystems, financial management, and strong leadership skills to drive program success. The incumbent will also play a key role in conducting studies, analysis, and strategic planning initiatives to support the company’s growth and development. This position requires strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work collaboratively across departments.

How to apply :

Candidates will have to apply ONLINE in the Career section of our website www.nrl.co.in ->

Careers -> Current Openings.

Last date for submission of applications is up to 10 AM of 4th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here