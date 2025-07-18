Applications are invited for recruitment of various editorial positions or career in Northeast Now Guwahati Assam

Northeast Now Guwahati Assam seeks eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Copy Editor.

Are you a mid-level journalist with a passion for accuracy and a keen eye for detail? Do you have a strong command of the English language and at least five years of experience? If so, we want to hear from you!

Northeast Now, a leading English news website in the Northeast India, is seeking a Senior Copy Editor to join our growing team.

Name of post : Senior Copy Editor

No. of posts : 1

Responsibilities:

Ensure the accuracy, clarity, and consistency of all content published on our website. Edit and proofread articles for grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style. Fact-check articles and ensure they meet journalistic standards. Work closely with journalists to improve the quality of their writing. Stay up-to-date on current events and trends in the Northeast India.

Qualifications:

Minimum of five years of experience as a copy editor or journalist. Excellent command of written and spoken English. Strong attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy. Proficient in using grammar and style checkers. Experience with content management systems (CMS) a plus. Knowledge of current events and trends in the Northeast India is preferred.

How to apply :

Please send your resume and cover letter to editor@nenow.in