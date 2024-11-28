Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in North East Network Assam.

North East Network Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate in Saneki Weaves. Saneki Weaves is an outcome of the livelihood initiative of North East Network (NEN). The NGO came into being in 2017. It focuses on promoting local resources and developing existing skills of women. It is working to revive the traditional handloom and back-strap weaving practices of women from different communities in Assam.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification/s: Post Graduate or Graduate in social sciences/humanities, fashion technology, textile designing with minimum 2 years of experience preferably in NGOs focusing on women’s issues and livelihood projects.

Language Proficiency: Good written and communication skills in English and Assamese.

Essential Skills & Capabilities:

Oversee the Implementation of livelihood projects, weaving initiatives in select districts of Assam; Develop project plans and strategies for promotion of Saneki Weaves in consultation with Supervisor; Overseeing budget utilisation and timely documentation of project activities; Conduct field visit, collect data and prepare analytical report; Identify weavers for livelihood projects and provide resources to strengthen the same; Lead the team in quarterly production plan and monitor functioning of team members; Develop tools to evaluate project progress and outcomes; Facilitate training, campaigns and exposure trips for weavers; Represent the organisation and participate in NEN programmes such as campaigns, workshops, trainings, meetings, melas and exhibitions at local and national level, etc.; Volunteers for activities related to Nenterprise, a sister concern of NEN

How to apply :

Candidates may submit an submit an up-to-date CV including two references, a covering letter and last drawn salary slip.

Kindly ensure that the subject line of your email states “Application to the position of Project Associate”

Applicants must send the applications via email to vacancyassam@inortheastnetwork.org

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be intimated and called for a skill test and interview.

Last date to Apply: 4th December, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here