Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant for the research study titled “Crop Diversification: A Strategy for Resilient Livelihoods in Flood-Affected Assam” in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it got upgradation to the status of National Institute of Technology and . It got declaration as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007. The vision of NIT Silchar is: establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner. The mission of NIT Silchar is: to train and transform young men and women into responsible thinking engineers, technologists and scientists, to motivate them to attain professional excellence and to inspire them to proactively engage themselves for the betterment of the society.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Ph.D./M.Phil / Postgraduate in Social Science Disciplines with a minimum of 55%

Desirable Experience :

Familiarity with data collection tools and statistical analysis. Proficiency in using statistical analysis software and Microsoft office software Excellent analysis and report writing skills

Salary : Rs. 22,650/- per month

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with C.V. and other relevant documents

They should send it through the email: ujjal@hum.nits.ac.in

They should give the subject line “Application for the post of Research Assistant for AASSRC project”

Last date for submission of applications is 15th February 2025, upto 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here