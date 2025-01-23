Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate I for a DST-SERB (SRG) sponsored project entitled “Development of Sustainable and Flood Resilient Low-Cost Amphibious Housing System for the Vulnerable Communities in Assam” in the Department of Civil Engineering. National Institute of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India. It came into being in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it got upgradation to the status of National Institute of Technology and got declaration as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007. The vision of NIT Silchar is: establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self -sustained manner.

Name of post : Project Associate I

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.E./M. Tech or equivalent degree in Civil Engineering from recognised University.

Desirable Experience :

Master Degree in Structural Engineering/Structural Dynamics and Earthquake Engineering/Water Resource Engineering. (Knowledge in ABAQUS software is preferred)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month. Candidate will be eligible for H.R.A as per the Project / Institute

norms

Also Read : 10 natural wonders to see in Japan

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the signed scan copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V. and all other documents to the P.I. through email at jyotirmoy@civil.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under SERB-DST project SRG/2023/001856”

Last date of receiving/ submission of filled up application form is 5th February, 2025

Shortlisted candidates will get the details regarding the interview process, date, time and venue through email

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here