Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project-Interns (2 Nos.) for the TIH-IITG sponsored project entitled “Design, Development, and Performance Analysis of a Diffuser-augmented Low-head Archimedes Screw Hydrokinetic Turbine” under the Department of Mechanical Engineering. National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India and came into being in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007. The vision of NIT Silchar is establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner. The mission of NIT Silchar is to train and transform young men and women into responsible thinking engineers, technologists and scientists, to motivate them to attain professional excellence and to inspire them to proactively engage themselves for the betterment of the society.

Name of post : Project Intern

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : B. Tech. (Pre-Final Year) from the Mechanical/Civil Engineering stream with knowledge in CAD and ANSYS

Desirable Qualification : Undertaking graduation program (B. Tech.) in Mechanical Engineering, and Fluency in English language. Currently studying at NIT Silchar.

Salary : Rs. 5,000/-per month (For B. Tech. pre-final year). Candidate will not get any H.R.A

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C. Vandall other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at bpd@mech.nits.ac.in

The subject line should be “Application for the post of ‘ Project-Intern’ under TIH-IITG project TIH/TD/1005″

Last date for receiving applications is 17th July, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here