Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow for the “Intelligent Speech-to-Speech Translation with Lip-Syncing for Educational Domain” SERB CRG sponsored

project in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering in 2025. The vision of NIT Silchar is: establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner. The mission of NIT Silchar is: to train and transform young men and women into responsible thinking engineers, technologists and scientists, to motivate them to attain professional excellence and to inspire them to proactively engage themselves for the betterment of the society.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering with First Class Degree and

2. M.E./ M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering with First Class Degree and

3. GATE qualified

Desirable Experience : Expertise and strong interests in Natural Language Processing, Deep

Learning and Python Programming.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month.

Age Limit : Preferably below 28 years on the last date of application. SC/ST/OBC/WOMAN/PWD candidates will get relaxation as per Govt of India Rules.

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with C.V and all other relevant documents to Dr. Partha Pakray, Associate Professor, Dept. of Computer Science & Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar through email: partha@cse.nits.ac.in and pakraypartha@gmail.com with subject line “Application for the temporary post of JRF under the project Intelligent Speech-to-Speech Translation with Lip-Syncing for Educational Domain.”

Last date of receiving/submission of filled up application form is 15.04.2025 at 11:59 PM.

Interview date and mode of interview will be notified in due course of time through email (shortlisted candidates only)

Employed candidates are to submit no objection certificate from his / her employer at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here