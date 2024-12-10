Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in NIRDPR NERC Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj- North Eastern Regional Centre (NIRDPR NERC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant Physician (Part-time). The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR), an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Rural Development, is a premier national centre of excellence in rural development and Panchayati Raj. Recognized internationally as one of the UN-ESCAP Centres of Excellence, it builds capacities of rural development functionaries, elected representatives of PRIs, bankers, NGOs and other stakeholders through inter-related activities of training, research and consultancy. The Institute is located in the historic city of Hyderabad in Telangana state. The NIRD&PR celebrated its Golden Jubilee Year of establishment in 2008. In addition to the main campus at Hyderabad, this Institute has North-Eastern Regional Centre at Guwahati, Assam to meet the NE-regional needs. The vision of NIRD&PR is to focus on the policies and programmes that benefit the rural poor, strive to energise the democratic decentralization processes, improve the operation and efficiency of rural development personnel, promote transfer of technology through its social laboratories, Technology Park and create environmental awareness.

Name of post : Consultant Physician (Part-time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Doctor of Medicine (MD)

Experience :

Atleast 5 years experience altogether as Physician Retired person may also apply

Remuneration : Rs.2,500 (Rupees two thousand five hundred only) per day

Age : Below 65 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website career.nirdpr.in

Last date for submission of online application is 25-12-2024.

Application Fees :

General/OBC/EWS candidates must pay an application fee of Rs.300/- plus applicable taxes

through Pay Fee (SB Collect). No application fee altogether for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Candidate seeking exemption of application fee under SC/ST/PWD category shall require to upload

the necessary Caste/PWD category certificate. Otherwise the application is liable to be rejected.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here