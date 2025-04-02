Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientists and Office Assistants for the “Technical Resource Hub under the Centre for Evidence Based Guidelines” sponsored by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,

Govt. of India, with a project duration of 12 months (1 Year) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Scientist-III

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 78,000 + HRA (as admissible)

Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential :

Ph.D. in Health Sciences with first class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree (M.Pharm./M.S./M.Sc./M.D.) in Pharmacy Practice, Clinical Pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacology, or Clinical Epidemiology with a very good academic record throughout with 2 years of Teaching/ Research/Industrial experience with published works of high quality

Desirable:

The candidate should have expertise in Evidence Synthesis, Health Systems Research, Health

Economics and Outcomes Research, Metaresearch, Clinical Research, and Biostatistics. Candidate should have demonstrated adequate experience of independent research in terms of guidance of Masters’ students, execution and/or recipients of sponsored/EMR projects, and publications in SCI journals.

Maximum Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Project Scientist-II

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 67,000 + HRA (as admissible)

Qualification :

Essential: Post Graduate Degree in Pharmacy Practice/ Clinical Pharmacy/ Clinical Pharmacology/

Clinical Epidemiology/ Public Health/ Biostatistics/ Health Economics/ Health Technology Assessment or Pharm.D with 3 years of Teaching/Research/Industrial experience.

OR

Ph.D. in Pharmacy Practice/ Clinical Pharmacy/ Clinical Pharmacology/ Clinical Epidemiology/ Public Health/ Biostatistics/ Health Economics/ Health Technology Assessment.

Desirable: Preference will be given to the candidate with:

1. Experience in conducting systematic reviews, meta-analysis, and network meta-analysis.

2. Hands-on experience in conducting metaanalysis using RevMan, CMA, STATA, R Programming, and Python.

3. Expertise in assessing the quality of evidence using GRADE approach.

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Project Scientist-I

No. of posts : 2

Fellowship : Rs. 56,000 + HRA (as admissible)

Qualification :

Essential: Post Graduate Degree in Pharmacy Practice/ Clinical Pharmacy/ Clinical Pharmacology/

Clinical Epidemiology/ Health Economics/ Health Technology Assessment or Pharm.D.

Desirable: Preference will be given to the candidates with:

1. Experience in conducting systematic reviews, meta-analysis, and network meta-analysis.

2. Hands-on experience in conducting metaanalysis using RevMan, CMA, STATA, R Programming, and Python.

3. Minimum one publication on systematic review and meta-analysis as first author in SCI journals.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 23,082/- per month

Qualification :

Essential: Graduate Degree in Health Sciences/ Life Sciences.

Desirable: Preference will be given to the candidate with experience of working in a research project in a government institution

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nipergrecruitment.in/project_recruit/ up to 15th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here