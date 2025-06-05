Assam Career NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor

(Contractual) in Medical Devices in 2025. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati is an Institute of National Importance set up by an Act of Parliament under the aegis of Dept. of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt. of India, to impart higher education and also undertake advanced research in the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual) in Medical Devices

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree (M.Sc/ M.Pharm/ M.S. Pharm/ B.Tech/ M.Tech) in Biomedical engineering/Medical devices/Bioelectronics/Electronics and communication (ECE)/Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE)/Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering

(EIE)/Instrumentation/Mechanical Engineering with a very good academic record throughout and at least 2 years of Teaching / Research / Industrial experience excluding the experience gained while pursuing Ph.D with published works of high quality.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable:

Candidates should have experience in Biomaterials & Tissue Engineering/ Biomedical Imaging, Biomedical signal processing, AI in health care etc. Expertise in developing and testing of Biomedical devices in class 2 and class 3 category will be an added advantage. Patent filed/granted in the area of biomedical devices will also be preferred. Candidates who have transfer of technology or commercialized their products will also be preferred. Preference will also be given to the candidates who have demonstrated adequate experience in independent research in terms of guidance of Master students, execution of sponsored/EMR projects and with publications in SCI journals.

Also Read : Netizens makes priceless comments after photos of Virat Kohli crying goes viral

Pay : Consolidated amount of Rs. 80,000/- per month altogether to be fixed depending upon the Experience and credentials of the Selected Candidate as recommended by the duly constituted Selection Committee. Beyond the Consolidated Pay, no specific allowances/emoluments would be paid by the Institute

How to apply :

Candidates may apply using the prescribed format only available altogether on the website www.niperguwahati.ac.in up to 22.06.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here