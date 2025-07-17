Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Foundation Assam.

NIPER Guwahati Foundation Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Manager (Finance/Admin) at Atal Incubation Center (AIC).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance/Admin)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

a) Educational: Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Finance, Accounting, or Business Administration with a minimum of 2 years of experience in a relevant field.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(Or)

b) Educational: M. Com or MBA (Finance)

Desirable Qualifications & Skills

c) Technical Skills:

a. Proficiency in financial / Accounting software (Tally, Teller, Diamond etc.)

b. Advanced Excel and financial modelling

c. Familiarity with the PFMS portal

d. Awareness of tax laws, and financial regulations

d) Soft Skills:

a. Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving

b. Good communication and ability to explain financial concepts to non-finance teams

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month (based on the qualification, experience and performance in the

interview).

Age Limit : 30-35 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 28th July 2025 from 11:00 am onwards. The venue is in Conference Hall, AIC NIPER Guwahati Foundation, NIPER Guwahati Campus, Silakatamur (Halugurisuk), Changsari, Kamrup (R), 781101, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to bring a complete biodata mentioning personal details, educational details, and work experience details on the day of walk-in-interview. They are also required to bring original copies of their educational qualification along with one set of photocopies of all documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here