Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIFTEM Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management (NIFTEM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career on contract basis in Guwahati, Assam and Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Name of post : Food Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master Degree in Analytical Chemistry/ Organic Chemistry/ Biochemistry/ Microbiology/ Food Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology with 5 years’ relevant experience with a minimum 2

years of experience in Operating Hi-Tech equipment’s like GC-MS, FTIR, UHPLC, ICPOES/MS etc.

Preference will be given to the candidate having significant contribution in NABL accreditation or Lab establishment etc.

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

M.Tech / M.Sc. / Ph.D degree (4 yrs of UG + 2 yrs of PG) in Food Process Engineering/ Food Technology/ Food Process Technology/Food Safety Quality & Quality Assurance/Processing and Food Engineering/ Agricultural Processing/ Food Science/ Food Science and Technology/ Food Science and Nutrition/ Food and Nutrition/ Chemical Engineering/ Biotechnology/ Packaging Technology/Chemistry/ Analytical Chemistry/ Biochemistry/ Food Chemistry/Microbiology/

Food Technology and Management/ Food Process Engineering and Management/ Food Plant Operations and Management/ Food Safety and Quality Management / Food Supply Chain Management/ Post Harvest Technology

(or)

M.Sc. degree (3 years of UG + 2 years of PG) in the above disciplines with NET and 2 years of research experience (or) Ph.D. in the above disciplines.

Salary : Rs. 42000 + HRA as applicable

Name of post : Research Associate (RA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Ph.D in Food Process Engineering/ Food Technology/ Agricultural Processing/Food Process Technology/ Food Safety Quality & Quality Assurance/ Food Science/ Food Science and Technology/ Food Science and Nutrition/ Food and Nutrition/ Processing and Food Engineering/ Biotechnology/Food Technology and Management/ Food Process Engineering and Management/ Food Plant Operations and Management/ Food Safety and Quality Management / Food Supply Chain Management/ Post Harvest Technology/Nanotechnology

(or)

Master’s degree in any of the above disciplines with 4/5 years of Bachelor’s degree having 1st division or 60% marks or equivalent overall grade point average, with at least three years of

research experience as evidenced from Fellowship/ Associateship/ Training/ other engagements and one research paper in Science Citation Index (SCI) / NAAS rated (>4.0) Journal as per OM SR/S9/Z09/2018 of DST dated.30.01.2019

Salary : Rs. 61,000/- per month + HRA (for Master Degree holders) & Rs. 67,000/- per month + HRA (for Ph.D)

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : M.Tech / M.Sc. / Ph.D degree (4 yrs of UG + 2 yrs of PG) in Food Process Engineering/ Food Technology/Food Process Technology/Food Safety Quality & Quality Assurance/ Processing and Food Engineering/ Agricultural Processing/ Food Science/ Food Science and Technology/ Food Science and Nutrition/ Food and Nutrition/ Chemical Engineering/ Biotechnology/ Chemistry/ Analytical Chemistry/ Biochemistry/ Food Chemistry/Organic Chemistry/ Microbiology/ Food Technology and Management/ Food Process Engineering and Management/ Food Plant Operations and Management/ Food Safety and Quality Management / Food Supply Chain Management/ Post Harvest Technology

(or)

M.Sc. degree (3 years of UG + 2 years of PG) in the above disciplines with 2 years of experience (or) Ph.D. in the above disciplines

Salary : Rs. 42000 + HRA as applicable

Name of post : Young Professional (IT / Automation)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

BE or BTech Graduates with at least 60 % marks in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/Electronics/Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics and Communication

Engineering/ Artificial Intelligence/Computer Graphics with four years’ experience in the relevant field

or

Master’s in Computer Applications/ Information Technology with two years’ experience in the relevant field

Salary : Rs.60,000/- (Fixed) Consolidated Emolument

Name of post : Young Professional (Technical Assistance)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : PG degree or PhD in relevant disciplines

Salary : Rs.60,000/- (Fixed) Consolidated Emolument

Name of post : Corporate Relations Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree in Business Administration, Food Technology, any Engineering Discipline. 10 years of overall professional experience in corporate relations, business development, or industry engagement for student’s placement & training

Salary : Consolidated amount of 1,00,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://niftem-t.ac.in/olapp/recruitment3/research.php

Last date for submission of online applications is 18th August 2025 at 6.00 pm (IST)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here