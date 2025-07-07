Assam Career NHB Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant administrative and technical positions or career in NHB Assam in 2025.

National Housing Bank (NHB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Senior Tax Officer, Senior Application Developer, Application Developer, Head of Learning and Development, and also Administrator: Learning and Development on contract basis in 2025.

Name of posts :

Chief Information Security Officer Chief Technology Officer Chief Risk Officer Senior Tax Officer Senior Application Developer Application Developer Head of Learning and Development Administrator: Learning and Development

No. of posts :

Chief Information Security Officer : 1 Chief Technology Officer : 1 Chief Risk Officer : 1 Senior Tax Officer : 1 Senior Application Developer : 1 Application Developer : 2 Head of Learning and Development : 1 Administrator: Learning and Development : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. Chief Information Security Officer : Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology

disciplines namely Computer Science /Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electrical or also Master’s in Computer Application (MCA) from a university/Institute recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. The Candidate must also have International Certifications like CISA/ CISM/ CISSP/ CDPSE/ CCSP. They should also have an overall experience of at least 15 years in the area of IT/Information Security (of which) 5 years should be in the area of managing or implementing Information Security / Cyber Security projects / activities. Experience also in Banking/ Financial Sector will be preferred. 5 years of post-certification (CISA/ CISM/ CISSP/ CDPSE/ CCSP) work experience in the area of Cyber Security is also mandatory.

2. Chief Technology Officer : Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology disciplines namely Computer Science /Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electrical or Master’s in Computer Application (MCA) from a university/ Institute recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. The Candidate must also have an overall post-qualification experience of at least 15 years in IT related areas/projects involving ERP / DC / DR Management (of which) 5 years should be at senior management level managing or implementing large IT projects. Experience in Banking/Financial Sector will be preferred

3. Chief Risk Officer : Mandatory: Graduate / Postgraduate in Economics / Statistics/ Finance/ Business from a recognized University / Masters in Management/MBA/PGDM or also Chartered Accountant /Company Secretary. Minimum 20 years’ post qualification experience altogether in Banking, Financial Sector and Insurance (BFSI). Minimum 5 years in Senior Management Level also in Risk Management (Credit Risk and Market Risk) in a regulated lending entity in BFSI Sector

4. Senior Tax Officer : Chartered Accountant. Minimum 10 years of post qualification experience altogether in handling tax matters as an officer in Banks/HFCs/Regulatory bodies/ regulated lending entities/ PSUs

5. Senior Application Developer : B.E.(CS/IT)/ B.Tech. (CS/IT)/ MCA/ M.Tech. (CS/IT)/ B.Sc. (CS/IT)/ M.Sc. (CS/IT). Minimum 4 years of post-qualification work experience altogether (Relevant experience as per the Job Profile mentioned in this recruitment shall be considered).

6. Application Developer : B.E.(CS/IT)/ B.Tech. (CS/IT)/ MCA/ M.Tech. (CS/IT)/ B.Sc. (CS/IT)/ M.Sc. (CS/IT). Minimum 2 years of post-qualification work experience also. Relevant experience altogether as per the Job Profile mentioned in this recruitment shall be considered.

7. Head of Learning and Development : Chartered Accountant/Cost and Management Accountant/

Company Secretary/MBA or equivalent also. Minimum 15 years of post qualification experience altogether in Training & administration/Human Resources/Learning & development with minimum 24 months of experience in Housing Finance sector

8. Administrator: Learning and Development : Chartered Accountant/Cost and Management

Accountant/ Company Secretary/MBA or also equivalent. Minimum 12 years of post qualification experience altogether in Training & administration/Human Resources/Learning & development with minimum 12 months of experience in Housing Finance sector.

How to apply :

Candidates may to apply ONLINE altogether through NHB website www.nhb.org.in from 09.07.2025 to 22.07.2025.

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD : Rs. 175/- (Intimation Charges only)

Other than SC/ST/PwBD : Rs. 850/- (Application Fee including Intimation Charges also)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here