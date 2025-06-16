Applications are invited for recruitment of 27 vacant teaching positions or career in NF Railway Assam in 2025.

Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) in 2025.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Political Science : 2

Physical Education : 2

Biology : 1

Geography : 1

History : 1

Commerce / Accountancy : 1

Commerce / Business Studies : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 27,500/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : As per NF Railway norms

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese : 2

Hindi : 2

PCB : 1

PCM : 2

Fine Arts : 1

Computer Science : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 26,250/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : As per NF Railway norms

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

English : 3

Hindi : 3

Assamese : 1

Music (Hindustani Vocal) : 1

Music (Dance) (Female) : 1

Salary : Rs. 21,250/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : As per NF Railway norms

Age Limit : The candidate should be between the age of 18 and 65 years (as per KVS rules) as on date of interview and selected candidate shall not be eligible to continue their contract services beyond 65 years.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may report for walk-in-interviews from 7th July 2025 to 9th July 2025. The venue is in Staff Canteen, HQ Office, NFR, Maligaon. Reporting time is 9 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://railwayschools.nfreis.org/2025/06/walk-in-interview-for-engagement-of.html

Starting Date for Submission of Application : 17-06-2025 (08:00 hrs)

Closing Date for Submission of Application : 01-07-2025 (17:30 hrs)

On date of the Walk-in-Interview, candidates bring the original Certificates along with one

set of photocopy of all documents including application form mentioned in the check list for verification.

Check list to attach Documents alongwith the Application form :

Date of Birth Proof Community Certificate Educational Qualification Certificate Experience Certificate, if any Identity Proof (either any of one – Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID Card, Driving Licence, or Identity Card issued by Govt of India, etc.) Proof of his/her good character and antecedents from two Gazetted officers of the Central/State Govt. NOC from employer if employed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here