Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in NETC Silchar Assam.

North East Transmission Company Limited (NETC) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers and Engineers. North East Transmission Company Ltd. (NETC) – a joint venture of ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd., (OTPC), POWERGRID, Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd. and Govts of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya & Nagaland came into being on 26th August 2008 as per the provision of Companies Act 1956 with an objective to develop transmission line to evacuate power from 726.6 MW Gas Based Combined Cycle Power Project (GBCCPP) of ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC) at Palatana, Tripura. The transmission line from Palatana has connection to the states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam through sub-station at Silchar, Azara and also Bongaigaon. The transmission line is of route length of 1326.67 ckt. Kms of 400 kV AC level.

Name of post : Deputy Manager-Finance & Accounts (Regular)

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Minimum Qualification : Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant

Experience : 9 Years as on 30.04.2025 (The experience shall be considered after passing CA Final or CMA Final)

Name of post : Assistant Manager-Projects & O&M (Regular)

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Minimum Qualification : B.E.- Mechanical/ Electrical/Civil

Experience : 06 Years as on 30.04.2025

Name of post : Engineer – Projects & O&M (Regular)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : B.E.- Mechanical/ Electrical/Civil

Experience : 03 Years as on 30.04.2025

Name of post : Junior Engineer-Projects and O&M (Regular)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : Diploma in Engineering (Electrical / Civil)

Experience : 05 Years as on 30.04.2025

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their resume along with the Application Format to hr@netcindia.in

Last date for submission of applications is till 11th July 2025 before 6.00 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here