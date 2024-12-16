Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in NESC Garchuk Assam.

North East Skill Centre (NESC) Garchuk Assam under Assam Skill Development Mission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Course Trainer (Food & Beverage Services) and Laboratory Assistant (Food & Beverage Services). Assam Skill Development Mission is under registration of Society Act in 2015 and is working under newly created Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department, Govt. of Assam with the visions of capacity building of unemployed youth and to deliver quality skill training leading to meaningful employment to stimulate economy of the state. The Mission came into being from January, 2017. Its mission is to enhance global competitiveness of Assam. The vision of this institute is capacity building and to deliver quality skill training leading to meaningful employment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Course Trainer (Food & Beverage Services)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Degree or Diploma in Hotel Management from a recognized institute/ university

Experience : Minimum 3 years of relevant industry experience and 2 years of experience as trainer/

faculty in relevant field.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Proficient in using IT tools, software and able to communicate effectively in English (Oral, Listening & Writing)

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month (Fixed)

Age Limit : 23-40 years

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant (Food & Beverage Services)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum XII passed. Preference will be given to candidates having diploma/ certificate in Food & Beverage services

Experience : Experience of Minimum 2 years in relevant field

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month (Fixed)

Age Limit : 23-40 years

How to apply :

Candidates may submit applications mentioning the name of the post in subject line along with scanned copies of CV and supporting documents to recruitmentnesc.asdm@gmail.com

Last date of submission of online application is 31/12/2024 (till midnight)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here