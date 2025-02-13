Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in NERIWALM Tezpur Assam.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant Medical Officer (CMO). The North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management came into being on 23rd December 1989 as a registered society under the aegis of North Eastern Council, Ministry of Home Affairs (now under Department of Development of North Eastern Region), Government of India. On 1st April,2012 an MoU of transfer saw signature between MoWR, RD and GR and NEC and presently NERIWALM is under Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Govt. of India. It works towards generating local specific and problem oriented technologies through its different disciplinary divisions and caters the requirement of all the states of North Eastern Region namely, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Mehgalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. Institute made commendable progress in various aspects of water resources management, crop-soil nutrient management, watershed management, mapping of water and land resources, command area development, irrigation and allied sectors.

Name of post : Consultant Medical Officer (CMO)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification and Experience:

a) Medical Qualifications:

(i) MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) or equivalent recognized by the Medical Council of India (Essential).

(ii) Postgraduate Medical Degree (Desirable).

b) Experience: At least two years of professional experience in a clinical setting (Essential). Preference will be given to candidates with experience in educational institutions or large organizations.

c) Certifications: Valid registration with the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council

(Essential).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications, in the format enclosed herewith as Annexure-II, along with other relevant documents also to “The Director, NERIWALM, Dolabari, P.O. Kaliabhomora, Tezpur,

Assam – 784 027”

Last date for submission of applications is March 13, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here