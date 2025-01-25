Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NERAMAC Guwahati Assam.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Business Development Associate on contractual basis.

Name of post : Business Development Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline (preferably in Agriculture) and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from a recognized institute/University (preferred). All qualifications must be from UGC recognized University/ UGC recognized deemed University or AICTE approved autonomous institutions/ equivalent degree under recognized by the Govt. of India (where ever applicable).

Work Experience : Minimum of 3 year of experience in relevant field (preferable in social sector). He/ She should have knowledge of FPO schemes & projects and also in business development.

Salary : Up to Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit : Not above 30 years as on 1 Feb 2025

Job Roles :

The selected candidate would be responsible for operation of business development and projects.

Identify new business opportunities and leads and bring new projects for the Corporation ensuring

follow-up and conversion. He should be flexible in travelling. He should have good liaison skills,

problem solving attitude and capable of making informed and take strategic decisions. Prepare

reports summarizing findings and present them to senior management to inform strategic decision making. Coordinate with cross-functional teams (sales, marketing, operations) to support the execution of business development strategies. Monitor progress of ongoing projects. Maintain and update database. Assist in preparing reports, proposal and other business documentation.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30th January 2025.

The venue of interview is in NERAMAC Complex, Panjabari Road, (Near Six-mile Flyover),

Sixmile, Guwahati, Pin – 781019, Assam

Reporting time is from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

How to apply :

Candidates should bring their CVs, original and self-attested testimonials on the date of Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here