Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NECBDC Guwahati Assam.

North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Manager (Administration).

Name of post : Manager (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Degree in any discipline.

Desirable: M.Sc./M.Tech/M.A/MBA degree from a recognized University or equivalent in Rural

Development / Agriculture / Engineering / Technology.

Experience :

a) Minimum 10 (Ten) years of working experience in various capacities under Public Sector Undertaking / Government Societies/ Recognized Universities / Research Institutions & Organizations/Flagship Project Under the Government Or also working in similar organizations and at least 3 years in the Manager level position.

b) Candidates having working experience in different capacities in different Government departments / organizations will also get preference.

c) Candidate having working experience in community-based Cluster/federation units and

also preparation of project designed and project reports.

d) Candidates having sound knowledge of Government rules and regulations, Government

procedures, sound knowledge and also good experience of handling official matters, administrative and technical matters, legal matters, establishment matters, financial matters, stores & purchase, disciplinary matters, estate matters, welfare matters and protocol matters.

e) Candidates willing to travel extensively, ability to communicate with wide range of people including High level Officers of Central and State Governments/Senior Executive level including Non-Governmental Organizations and communities; having good exposure and experience at national and international level, good experience and exposure of handling evaluation, funding, implementation and monitoring of the schemes / development projects of the Central / State Governments at multilevel in varied fields.

f) Candidates having good experience in preparation of Project Concept Notes/Project Design, Detail Project Report (DPR) and Implementation of various Government Funded Projects and projects under Corporative Social Responsibility (CSR).

g) Preference to the Candidate with the experience of implementation of projects funded by North Eastern Council, Ministry of DoNER, Govt. of India.

h) Candidates having good experience also of tender document preparation, eProcurement System

etc.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their resume to necbdc@gmail.com on or before 15th February 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here