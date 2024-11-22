Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and managerial positions or career in NEATEHUB Jorhat Assam.

North East Agriculture Technology Entrepreneurs Hub (NEATEHUB) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chief Operating Officer and Manager – Marketing & Communications. The appointment will be initially for a period of one year. Further extension will be based on review and assessment of performance.

Name of post : Chief Operating Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : A consolidated remuneration altogether of Rs. 2,00,000/- (Two Lakhs only) per month

Essential Qualification :

M.Tech/MBA/PGDM/equivalent Master Degree in Agriculture/Agri Business/ Finance/ Marketing/ Agri Marketing/ Economics/Agri Economics/ International Business from UGC recognised institute/universities.

Work Experience :

Minimum 8-10 years of work experience, preferably in incubation sector/supported incubation/ acceleration programmes; assessment and evaluation of projects of start-ups proposals; mentoring to at least 50-75 start-ups, facilitated funding support from Angel/VCs. Experience of working in projects of similar nature

Upper Age Limit : Upper Age limit is 50 Years

Name of post : Manager-Marketing & Communications

No. of posts : 1

Salary : A consolidated remuneration of Rs. 1,50,000/- (One Lakh Fifty Thousand Only) per month.

Essential Qualification :

M.Tech/MBA/PGDM/equivalent Master Degree in Agriculture/Agri Business/ Finance/ Marketing/ Agri Marketing/ Economics/Agri Economics/ International Business from UGC recognised institute/universities.

Work Experience :

Minimum 3-5 years of work experience in marketing; preferably in incubation sector/supported incubation/acceleration programmes; developing business plan, assessment and evaluation of start-up projects, entrepreneurship development, organizing workshops and trainings, awareness programmes to promote Agri incubation and well conversant in managing social media.

Upper Age Limit : Upper Age limit is 50 Years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions altogether through the following links as shown below-

Chief Operating Officer : https://neatehub.accubate.app/ext/form/2822/1/apply

Manager – Marketing & Communications : https://neatehub.accubate.app/ext/form/2823/1/apply

Last date for submission of applications is December 6, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here