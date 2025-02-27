Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NBSSLUP Jorhat Assam.

National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning (NBSSLUP) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of one project assistant (RS&GIS), two Skilled Personnel (Field and Laboratory) for the project entitled “Engagement of Land resource inventory of Umiew and Ganol catchments of Meghalaya at small scale (1:10,000) for natural resource management using Geo-Spatial techniques”.

Name of post : Project Assistant for GIS Work

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate in Geography/ Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics/ Geospatial Science/ Agriculture Science or any allied sciences with expertise in handling RS and GIS data.

Desirable Qualification: Experience in handling Hydrology, RS & GIS Software/Rstatistics/Google earth engine/ Data management. Knowledge of Hindi and English (fluency in speaking and writing).

Emoluments: Rs. 25,000/- per month (consolidated)

Job Description: Remote sensing data interpretation, Digitization, Geo-spatial analysis, computer-based data management, Programming, statistical analysis, Report writing, etc.

Name of post : Skilled Personnel (Field & Laboratory)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Agriculture & allied Sciences/ Graduate in Chemistry/ Graduate in Zoology, Botany with Chemistry as Minor subject

Desirable Qualification: M.Sc. (Ag.) in Soil Science/ Agronomy/ M.Sc. in Chemistry with 1-year experience of working in soil laboratory and field. Knowledge of Hindi and English (fluency in speaking and writing).

Emoluments: Rs. 20,000/- per month (consolidated)

Job Description: Laboratory analytical works, data analysis, data interpretation, etc

Selection Procedure :

Candidates must appear for walk-in-interviews on 3rd March 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in ICAR-National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning Regional Centre (ICAR NBSSLUP), Jamuguri Road, Rowriah, Jorhat-785004

How to apply :

Candidates may send advance copy of application (scanned PDF Format) through e-mail id to

applynbssjorhat@gmail.com.

Applicants must attach the following documents duly self-attested along with the application form in single pdf format-

a) Scanned copy of application duly filled and signed and should be in the prescribed format provided in the website.

b) The application should contain a colour photograph.

c) Scanned copy of date of birth certificate.

d) Scanned copy of mark sheet/certificate of the minimum essential qualification, e.g., B.A./ B.Sc./ M.Sc./ B.Tech., etc.

e) Scanned copy of experience certificate.

Applicants must enter Mobile No. with WhatsApp facility and e-mail ID in the prescribed application form. Applications without WhatsApp mobile no. and e-mail ID will not be entitled. Separate application should be sent for each post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here