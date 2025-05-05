Assam Career NABFID Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABFID Assam in 2025.

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFID) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Vice President and Executive Vice President in 2025.

Name of post : Vice President – Lending & Project Finance

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Graduate / Postgraduate in any discipline from a recognized University / Institution. Preferred: CA,

CFA, ICWA, PRM, MBA Finance or equivalent

Experience : Minimum 12 years of experience in the financial/corporate sector; of which atleast 6 years should be in Financial Sector. The candidate should have minimum 3 years experience in Corporate Credit Appraisals and Project Finance Lending

Name of post : Vice President – Lending & Project Finance (Credit

Operations)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Graduate / Postgraduate in any discipline from a recognized University / Institution. Preferred: CA,

CFA, ICWA, PRM, MBA Finance or equivalent

Experience : Minimum 12 years of experience in the financial/corporate sector; of which atleast 6 years should be in Financial Sector. The candidate should have minimum 3 years experience in Credit Operations

Name of post : Vice President – Executive Assistant (MD Office)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

CA/Post Graduate from a recognized University / Institution. Pref: Postgraduation in Management will be preferred.

Experience : Minimum 12 years’ experience in Bank/Financial Institutions

Name of post : Vice President – Corporate Strategy, Partnerships & Ecosystem Development (Transaction Advisory Services)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

CA /MBA/ Postgraduate in any discipline from a recognized University / Institution.

Experience :

Minimum 12 years’ experience with a focus on project finance and PPP projects, out of which a

minimum of 5 years should be in Transaction Advisory/PPP advisory in established Financial

Institution/Consulting firm

Name of post : Executive Vice President – Lending & Project Finance

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate / Postgraduate/ CA in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution. Preferred : MBA Finance or equivalent

Experience : Minimum 20 years of experience in financial/ corporate sector; Out of which at

least 10 years should be in Financial Sector; of which 5 years should be in corporate credit (preferably in Infrastructure lending); of which 2 years should be at senior management.

How to apply :

Interested candidates (Indian Citizens) may send their CVs (including a passport sized photograph) via email to recruitment@nabfid.org. The subject line should STRICTLY be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF <…>”. All applications will be held in strict confidence and should be received on or before 25-May-2025 by 06:00 pm IST.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here