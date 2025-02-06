Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in NABARD Assam.

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Risk Manager (On Contract).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Chief Risk Manager (On Contract)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate / Postgraduate in Economics / Statistics/ Finance/ Business from a recognized University / Masters in Management MBA/PGDI or CA/CS

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable : Certification in Risk Management from a premiere reputed institute

Also Read : Namita Thapar’s laurels for homemakers

Experience :

Essential:

a) Overall Minimum 20 years’ experience in Banking, Financial Sector and Insurance (BFSI).

b) Minimum 5 years in Senior Management Level in Risk Management (preferably Credit Risk and Market Risk) in a regulated lending entity in BFSI Sector

Desirable:

a) Experience of working as Chief Risk Officer / Head of Risk Management Department in a regulated lending entity in BFSI Sector, preferably Commercial Banks

b) Good understanding of market risk and / or liquidity risk management and /or operational risk, with exposure to analytics being an added desirable experience

c) Experience of appraisal and monitoring of high value projects

Job Roles :

Developing and managing comprehensive Risk Management Policies and ensure that they are within the framework of RBI regulatiions and BASEL III norms. Framing and Reviewing the Risk Management policies like Credit Risk, Operational Risk, Fraud Risk, Fund Transfer Pricing, Market Risk and Asset Liability Management. Assisting in the Business continuity planning framework of the Bank. Benchmarking Bank’s risk appraisal processes in line with best practices in other peer institutions. Ensuring continuous improvement in the Risk Management Practices / policies of the Bank. Defining Qualitative and Quantitative parameters tolerance for key risks. Quantification of risks and development of effective plans for mitigation of risks and monitoring the progress of risk mitigation activities. Assessment of risk through various tools such as , Rating MODELS, EWS systems, default forecasting and monitoring systems, Collateral Management reports, Model Validation reports, RCSA & BLA techniques, market information ,etc. Preparation of Credit Reports / templates for specific business departments. Assessment of high value credit proposals on a specific need basis. Any other work entrusted by the Bank from time to time.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nabard.org/ up to 19 February 2025

Application Fees :

SC/ ST/ PWBD : Rs. 150/-

All others : Rs. 850/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here