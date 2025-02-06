Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in NABARD Assam.
National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Risk Manager (On Contract).
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of post : Chief Risk Manager (On Contract)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Graduate / Postgraduate in Economics / Statistics/ Finance/ Business from a recognized University / Masters in Management MBA/PGDI or CA/CS
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Desirable : Certification in Risk Management from a premiere reputed institute
Also Read : Namita Thapar’s laurels for homemakers
Experience :
Essential:
a) Overall Minimum 20 years’ experience in Banking, Financial Sector and Insurance (BFSI).
b) Minimum 5 years in Senior Management Level in Risk Management (preferably Credit Risk and Market Risk) in a regulated lending entity in BFSI Sector
Desirable:
a) Experience of working as Chief Risk Officer / Head of Risk Management Department in a regulated lending entity in BFSI Sector, preferably Commercial Banks
b) Good understanding of market risk and / or liquidity risk management and /or operational risk, with exposure to analytics being an added desirable experience
c) Experience of appraisal and monitoring of high value projects
Job Roles :
- Developing and managing comprehensive Risk Management Policies and ensure that they are within the framework of RBI regulatiions and BASEL III norms.
- Framing and Reviewing the Risk Management policies like Credit Risk, Operational Risk, Fraud Risk, Fund Transfer Pricing, Market Risk and Asset Liability Management.
- Assisting in the Business continuity planning framework of the Bank.
- Benchmarking Bank’s risk appraisal processes in line with best practices in other peer institutions.
- Ensuring continuous improvement in the Risk Management Practices / policies of the Bank.
- Defining Qualitative and Quantitative parameters tolerance for key risks.
- Quantification of risks and development of effective plans for mitigation of risks and monitoring the progress of risk mitigation activities.
- Assessment of risk through various tools such as , Rating MODELS, EWS systems, default forecasting and monitoring systems, Collateral Management reports, Model Validation reports, RCSA & BLA techniques, market information ,etc.
- Preparation of Credit Reports / templates for specific business departments.
- Assessment of high value credit proposals on a specific need basis.
- Any other work entrusted by the Bank from time to time.
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nabard.org/ up to 19 February 2025
Application Fees :
- SC/ ST/ PWBD : Rs. 150/-
- All others : Rs. 850/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here